Partners for Pets is hosting the “Howl-o-ween” Fall Festival at their new shelter facility in St. Jacob, IL. There will be over 50 vendors (Chloe the Cupcake Girl, Washington Kettle Corn, Brown Dog Bakery, Premier Jewelry, Pampered Chef and many more), live music, nail trim and rabies vaccination clinic by Horseshoe Lake Animal Hospital from 10 am to 12 pm, kid-friendly haunted house, free food provided by Troy area FCB Bank, kid and dog costume contests with great prizes, petting zoo, trick-or-treating, games, adoptable animals, door prizes and book signing by acclaimed children’s author Jennifer Ward.

The event will be held from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Partners for Pets’ facility on 9136 Lower Marine Road in St. Jacob, IL (just off of I-270 and right outside of Troy, IL). This is the 7th annual Howl-o-ween event for Partners for Pets and promises to be the largest one yet. The event is family friendly, dog friendly and open to the public with free admission.

“This will be the first time we have hosted the Howl-o-ween Festival at our new location. We are expanding on everything – activities, vendors and prizes! Howl-o-ween has always been a family favorite for our communities and we are working hard to makes this one the best yet. This is also a great opportunity to visit our new shelter and to learn more about our rescue,” said Partners for Pets founder, Lisa McCormick. “Since 2002, we have saved over 12,000 animals from euthanasia. All tax deductible donations raised from this wonderful event will continue to serve animals in need.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit homeless dogs and cats from the Metro-East and St. Louis area. For more information about the event or about Partners for Pets, visit them online at http://www.partnersforpetsil.org/, or find them on Facebook atwww.facebook.com/partners4pets.

Partners for Pets is a licensed, 501(c) 3, no-kill animal rescue located in Troy, Ill. Partners for Pets regularly visits animal control facilities and rescues animals that have used up their time, need medical care and/or are too fragile for shelter life. Partners for Pets provides care to each animal prior to adoption. This includes, depending on their age: booster shots, deworming, heartworm check & monthly preventative, rabies shot, spay/neuter, grooming, flea/tick prevention and other necessary care. Since 2002, Partners for Pets Rescue has saved and re-homed over 12,000 dogs and cats from a 1,200 sq. ft. barn.

