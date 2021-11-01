BELLEVILLE - Citizens for Modern Transit in collaboration with St. Clair County Transit District, AARP in St. Louis, and Metro Transit are hosting a series of design workshops for the “Transit Stop Transformation” Project underway at the Belleville Transit Center. Belleville area residents, business leaders, and transit riders are being invited to share their ideas on how to transform the existing space surrounding the Belleville Transit Center into an active, urban oasis that reflects the rich cultural heritage of the community. These workshops will be held virtually via Zoom due to COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions. Workshop dates and times are below. Visit www.cmt-stl.org to register.

“The Belleville Transit Center will be the third transit stop to be transformed in the St. Louis region,” commented Kimberly Cella, executive director of Citizens for Modern Transit. “The first was a Maplewood MetroBus Stop in the spring 2020, followed by the Emerson Transit Center in late-summer 2021. Each of these projects are helping to create engaging, energized spaces that promote community and transit use.”

“Transit Stop Transformation” Projects are designed to showcase a deep understanding of and commitment to equitable development around transit, the impact and possibility of play, the ability for creative interventions to produce long-term impact in neighborhoods accessible for residents eight to 80 years of age, and the need for collaboration to succeed. Partners work with stakeholders to build consensus and policies to move permanent development forward – and ultimately help improve safety and security, build ridership on the system and increase activity around transit, while reinforcing the element of fun that comes with activating space around transit and building community.

To learn more, call 314.231.7272 or visit www.cmt-stl.org.

Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) is the region’s transit advocacy organization. It was established in 1985 to help bring light rail to St. Louis and works to develop, support and enhance programming and initiatives to ensure safe, convenient and affordable access to the region’s integrated public transportation system. CMT champions, challenges, encourages and advocates for public transit in an effort to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life in the St. Louis region.

