ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives are currently investigating partial human remains found near Green Park Road and Union Road in the South County Precinct.

On November 27, 2021, at approximately 3:38 PM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the South County Precinct responded to a call for service for partial human remains found near Green Park Road and Union Road. Arriving officers located partial human remains.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

