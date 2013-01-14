Partial Lane Closure on Broadway for Ameren Work Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. January 14, 2013 – Ameren Illinois will be doing work in Alton which will require partial lane closures at Broadway and Williams. Broadway will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes, beginning today, January 14, 2013, and lasting approximately two weeks. Traffic control lights are being installed for the duration of the project. Article continues after sponsor message In addition, Williams Street will be reduced to one lane with no access from Broadway. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip