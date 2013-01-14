January 14, 2013 – Ameren Illinois will be doing work in Alton which will require partial lane closures at Broadway and Williams.  Broadway will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes, beginning today, January 14, 2013, and lasting approximately two weeks.  Traffic control lights are being installed for the duration of the project.

 

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

In addition, Williams Street will be reduced to one lane with no access from Broadway.

More like this:

Sep 19, 2023 - Alton Police Respond To Vehicle Fire, Person Injured, Airlifted To St. Louis Hospital

Sep 22, 2023 - Madison County Republicans To Host Petition Signing Event

Aug 25, 2023 - What's Up Downtown Information Exchange To Be Held Tuesday, August 29

 