ALTON - The top of the Hayner-Haskell family tombstone marker at Alton Cemetery that was once 50 feet in the air, broke off at the top and cascaded down to the ground near the bottom marker during Wednesday storm in Alton.

Don Huber, a board member for the Alton Cemetery on Fifth Street and former Alton Township Supervisor/historian, said the Hayner-Haskell marker is a precious gem for the area and he hopes it will be able to be fully replaced. Huber said there is also considerable tree damage in the Alton Cemetery after the high winds on Wednesday.

The Hayner and Haskell families are very well known in Alton and Alton history. Hayner Library is named after Jennie D. Hayner, John E. Hayner's first wife. John E. Hayner was a highly successful Alton businessman in his era. Dr. William and Florence Hayner-Haskell has a stone marker named for their daughter, Lucy J. Haskell in Alton, who died at age 9 in 1889 of diptheria. The Haskell family gave the estate to the City of Alton for educational and recreational purposed. The playhouse was desginated on the National Register of Historic Markers. The graves for all the Hayner and Haskell family members are near the big Hayner-Haskell family marker.

Huber said work will begin soon to clear the fallen trees in the cemetery and the historic Hayner-Haskell marker repair.

