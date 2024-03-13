CARROLLTON - The history of Carrollton’s mayors will be the subject of an upcoming two-part series starting on Sunday, March 17, 2024. Both installments of the event are free and open for the public to attend.

Mayors of Carrollton, Part I will be presented by Angie Custer, Carrollton City Librarian and conservator at the Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society. The program will begin after a short business meeting beginning at 2 p.m. in the historic Lee-Baker-Hodges Building located on the northwest corner of the Carrollton Public Square.

The two programs, Parts I and II, will present “some new information and correct some misinformation from sources cited in past reviews,” according to a press release from the Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society.

Since 1867, 46 individuals have occupied the mayor’s seat, and each one has been unique. Work is currently underway to collect photos of all of the town’s past mayors, which will adorn a wall at the Carrollton Municipal Building.

Carrollton’s first mayor was William L. Greene in 1867. A drawing of Mayor Greene will be included in a PowerPoint presentation at the first event; the image was provided by a late descendant of Greene, Gertrude (Greene) Achenbach.

The second part of the series, Mayors of Carrollton: Part II, will be presented at the annual meeting on May 19, 2024 by Custer and John Langer, president of the Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society.

