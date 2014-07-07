The Parrot Heads of the Riverbend is a social club that likes to "Party with a Purpose." We are a sanctioned chapter of PHiP, proudly serving the Brighton/Grafton/Riverbend and surrounding areas. We are a collection of folks who embrace the music and writings of Jimmy Buffett and believe in "leaving things just a little better than we found them....and having a blast while doing it." Our club is almost 4 years old and have helped many charities, people, animals and our environment with totals of over $38,000 raised and over 1100 community service hours donated.

The PHotRB has "adopted" the USO of Missouri as one of our major causes to support financially. Yearly we have a fundraiser for just that purpose for each organization or cause that we support. Visiting the USO of Missouri at STL Lambert Airport one can readily see what great service they provide for the men and women in uniform. We feel the very least we can do is help these heroes who are dedicating their lives to protecting this country and our freedom. This year we are hosting the entertainer Scott Kirby with special guest Dave Edmisten, who resides and entertains in Key West, Florida. Scott is well known to individuals who follow "TropRock" music, and we feel like we will have a good response to his playing at the Grafton Winery Brewhaus on July 27, 4-7pm.

The proceeds from that event will be donated directly to the USO of Missouri for the benefit of the military personnel visiting the USO facilities.

Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased online through paypal at our website www.photrb.org, click the Scott Kirby ticket tab. People who are interested in buying tickets can also contact dleidprez@yahoo.com or call Debbie at 618-581-4116. We will be selling tickets at the door, but seating is limited and prepaid tickets will have reserved seats. We suggest getting tickets early, as we are looking forward to a sellout performance!

We want to thank the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus for donating the venue for the event, Tara Point Inn and Cottages for lodging, advertising by Riverbender.com, WBGZ, All Around Alton and allPro Office Technology, Inc for making our flyers.

Fins Up!!

Debbie DeLassus "Lei-D"

Phounder/President

Parrot Heads of the Riverbend

www.photrb.org

