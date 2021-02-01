ROXANA - Parris White has been a strong athlete for Roxana over the years in football, basketball, and track.

For his efforts as a Roxana athlete, White is the Riverbender.com Roxana High School Male Athlete of the Month.

White is excited and hopeful of a boys basketball season before he plays football in the spring. Boys basketball has been suspended during the COVID-19 Pandemic outbreak. Football was moved from fall to spring.

White said he has loved his experience on the basketball team under Roxana's Head Boys Basketball Coach Mark Briggs.

“Coach Briggs is a special coach,” White added. “He treats everybody like they are one of his own kids. He cares about everybody on the team. Coach Briggs makes it special playing for him.”

The Roxana athlete hopes to give it his all in basketball, then move to football. White, a 5-foot-11 wide receiver with solid speed, has committed to play next season at McKendree University.

“I am very excited to play for McKendree next season,” he said. “I plan to major in business at McKendree.”

White may close his athletic career on the Roxana boys track team. The COVID-19 Pandemic has been very difficult, White said, but he has tried to keep in condition and keep his eyes set on his future.

White thanked his mom and dad for their constant help in his student-athlete career at Roxana High School.

“My mom and dad have always been my No. 1 supporters,” he said.

