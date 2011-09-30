Carlinville – The Macoupin County Board has formed a partnership with the City of Carlinville and Poggenpohl Redi-Mix to provide water to the Macoupin County Business Park. The water main extension project, facilitated by Macoupin Economic Development Partnership, was approved to begin at the Regular Monthly Macoupin County Board

“This partnership is a great example of organizations contributing to the greater good. The County appreciates the City of Carlinville’s cooperation on this project and the willingness of Poggenpohls to go above and beyond to benefit the entire Business Park. The glue that holds it all together and keeps it on track is MEDP,” said Macoupin County Board Chairman Andy Manar.September meeting and the City of Carlinville’s September City Council meeting.

Poggenpohl Redi-Mix has wasted no time in erecting their new facility as part of their $500,000-plus initial investment on the property. The Park’s ‘anchor business’ has already posted their company sign along Route 4. Overall Poggenpohl Redi-Mix is expected to create 5 full-time jobs and will also contribute sales and property tax revenue to County government.

“Any new business in Macoupin is good for the County as a whole. The City of Carlinville has no concrete company in the immediate area, so this will be good for future use, not to mention the local jobs some Carlinville residents may obtain. The City will benefit from the sale of the water; ultimately it is a great partnership for the City, County and Poggenpohls,” said City of Carlinville, Director of Public Works Mary Beth Bellm.

The Macoupin County Board and MEDP continue their combined efforts to work toward the development and marketing of 2-3 additional sites surrounding the anchor property. A temporary Park sign advertises ‘sites available contact MEDP 217-556-8696.

“MEDP is energized by the progress of the Business Park. Poggenpohl expects to open by the Spring of 2012. In these current economic times, for Macoupin County to produce a Business Park is a great accomplishment,” said MEDP Executive Director Shari Albrecht.

In mid-March, the County Board unanimously approved the sale of just over 8 acres of property to Poggenpohl Redi-Mix along Illinois Route 4 north of Carlinville. This past June, the sale was officially completed and the property was closed on, giving Poggenpohl Redi-Mix ownership of the first property parcel.

