EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department would like to invite all senior citizens 55 years and older to enjoy a day learning about Jewish traditions with Linda Koenig on Friday, Sept. 8.

Article continues after sponsor message

This tour is an introduction to Judaism for non - Jewish groups.

The group will visit the Holocaust Museum & learn more about what happened to six million Jews and five million other civilians at the hands of the Nazis during World War II. Visit a Synagogue to see & learn about synagogues, rabbis and the Torah Scrolls. We will also visit a Jewish Cemetery, eat at a kosher deli (Kohn’s Deli and Kosher Meat Market ), & more. This tour is guided by Linda Koenig.

The fee for this trip is $65 per participant and covers transportation, tour and lunch at a kosher deli. The bus will depart from the Eden United Church of Christ parking lot located next to the Main Street Community Center at 1003 N. Main St. in Edwardsville at 8:15 a.m. and will return at approximately 4:45 p.m. To reserve your spot on this trip call (618) 692-7538 or send a check made out to Edwardsville Parks Department to 118 Hillsboro Ave. Edwardsville, IL 62025 and write ESCAPE on the envelope.

More like this: