O’FALLON – HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital will be starting a parking lot resurfacing project in July 2021 which will affect access and traffic flow in various areas of the campus. The work will be done on weekends in three phases to limit disruption to daily operations as much as possible.

The first phase will begin on Friday, July 9 at 5 p.m. and last through Monday, July 12 at 5 a.m. This phase will affect a small portion of public parking in front of the O’Fallon Health Center and main hospital, and a gated lot used by providers and colleagues. The entrance to the campus from Green Mount Road, including the roundabout, will be closed and appropriately barricaded.

“The most important thing for the public to be aware for phase one is to enter the campus off of Regency Park rather than Green Mount Road,” said director of facilities Tim Claxton. “There will still be a large portion of the main parking lot open for visitors and patients during this phase.”

Cones, barricades and signs will also be posted to further direct patients and visitors. Appropriate emergency, transportation, city and county entities have also been properly notified for each phase of work and informed of alternate route and access points.

The public is also reminded that the main lobby doors into the hospital remain closed to visitors and patients. Anyone in need of emergent health care should go immediately to the emergency department (ED), located nearest to the Regency Park entrance. All visitors and outpatients should enter the hospital at the “Outpatient” sign/entrance to have a temperature check and be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. Visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Patients with appointments in any of the physician offices in the O’Fallon Health Center can enter at the “Health Center” sign and proceed directly to their appointment. Screening will occur at the individual offices.

Masks are still mandatory in all health care settings, per current CDC guidelines.

A timeline for the entire resurfacing project and parking lots affected is indicated below (weather permitting). Other information to note – Lots C, D, E and F are employee parking lots. Public lots are Lots A and B.

PHASE 1 – Lot E, a portion of Lot A and roundabout off Green Mount Road

Lot closed and barricades up at 5 p.m. Friday, July 9

Lot reopens at 5 a.m. Monday, July 12

PHASE 2 – Remaining portions of Lot A

Lot closed and barricades up at 5 p.m. Friday, July 16

Lot reopens at 5 a.m. Monday, July 19

PHASE 3 – Lot B and areas around ED and Ambulance Bay

Lot barricades up at p.m. Friday, July 23

Lot reopens at 5 a.m. Monday, July 26

“We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we work to improve our facility,” added Claxton.

