EAST ALTON – Edwardsville hockey sophomore defenseman Parker Terch helped the Tigers get their 2019 off to a great start on Tuesday, New Year’s Night, with a power-play goal that helped Edwardsville defeat Francis Howell 6-3 at the East Alton Ice Arena.

Terch’s goal was one of four power play goals scored on the night by the Tigers as they raised their record on the season to 4-9-2. The game plan, according to Terch, was one of simplicity.

“The plan, basically; come win, score goals,” Terch said in a postgame interview, “beat them as many points as we could, and just dominate.”

That the Tigers did, jumping out to a 4-0 lead with three power-play goals before the Vikings scored on a power play to make it 4-1. Every player on the ice contributed to the Edwardsville win, and Terch was very happy with the outcome. He also has some specific goals for his team during the second half of the season.

“For the first half of the season, we did start off rough,” Terch said. “We played a lot of hard teams. So for the second half of the season, our schedule’s a little bit easier, so hopefully, we can just come and win a lot more games than we did in the first half, and then just work together, score goals, and hopefully, maybe we can get to the playoffs.”

On a personal level, Terch has set some very simple goals for himself, and he’s already gotten off to a good start.

“Well, luckily for the start of the 2019 season, I got a goal, so that’s good,” Terch said with a smile. “Hopefully, I can help the team out, score more, help the team out defensively, offensively, score more goals, and just help eliminate the offensive players on other teams so that we can win.”

