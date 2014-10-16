Name: Parker Ray Lewis 

Parents: Paul Lewis Jr., Ashley Lewis (Franklin)

Weight: 7lbs 10 oz

Birthdate: 10/7/14

Time: 1:54 pm

Hospital: St. Anthony's 

Grandparents: Richard and Shiela Franklin, Tammy Lewis

Great-Grandparents: Neal and Donna Funk-Michael, Maurita Franklin, Lucia Lewis

 

