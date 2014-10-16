Parker Ray Lewis
October 16, 2014 3:50 PM
Listen to the story
Name: Parker Ray Lewis
Parents: Paul Lewis Jr., Ashley Lewis (Franklin)
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Weight: 7lbs 10 oz
Birthdate: 10/7/14
Article continues after sponsor message
Time: 1:54 pm
Hospital: St. Anthony's
Grandparents: Richard and Shiela Franklin, Tammy Lewis
Great-Grandparents: Neal and Donna Funk-Michael, Maurita Franklin, Lucia Lewis
More like this:
5 days ago - ‘History of American Pies’ to explore culinary history at Lewis and Clark State Historic Site