Edwardsville volleyball coach Jami Parker loves the “team approach” to volleyball.

Each outing this season, the unification of the Tigers girls volleyball team shows and it is paying big dividends in the won-loss column. The Tigers are 13-5 after a victory last Thursday at home against Collinsville.

The Tigers easily defeated a quality Collinsville team 25-9, 25-9.

“The girls played really clean volleyball and we had very few unforced errors serving,” Parker said.

The Tigers’ Megan Woll was all over the floor again, diving and scrapping for balls, saving several volleys so they could be put back to the Kahoks.

“Megan does a tremendous job,” Parker said.

Annie Ellis had nine kills and 13 attacks, Kate Martin had 13 attacks and nine kills, Rachel Pranger had nine attacks and five kills. Rachel Verden had 23 assists.

Edwardsville’s volleyball girls have a big week ahead. The team plays at O’Fallon at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Thursday, the Tigers host Belleville East in a 5:30 p.m. match, another key Southwestern Conference confrontation.

Parker said she couldn’t be more pleased with her 13-5 overall team.

“The chemistry with this team is wonderful on and off the court,” she said. “The girls are working hard and having a lot of fun.”

