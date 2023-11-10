EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE golf Head Coachhas announced a pair of additions to his roster. Parker Bruening (Caseyville, Illinois) and Hayden Moore (Genesco, Illinois) have signed National Letters of Intent

Bruening comes to SIUE from Althoff Catholic High School in Belleville, Illinois and is ranked 12th in Illinois for 2024 class according to the AJGA Rolex Rankings. He is a two-time First team All-Metro East Area and won the 2023 Conference Championship where he shot 68. Bruening had three runner-up finishes during summer of 2023 in Gateway PGA, Hurricane Tour and Prep Tour events.

Bruening's brother Max currently is a freshman playing for SIUE.

"Parker has the tools to have a great career at SIUE," Brown said. "He has gained good experience playing in summer tournaments and knows what it will take to play at this level with two brothers already playing college golf. I think SIUE is a great fit for him and his family and look forward to watching him grow."

Moore joins the Cougars from Geneseo High School in Geneseo, Illinois. He is ranked 13th in Illinois for 2024 class according to the AJGA Rolex Rankings. He has four wins on the Mid-American Junior Golf Tour circuit including a win in the 2023 POY Invitational. Moore qualified for the 2022 US Junior Amateur held at Bandon Dunes. He finished 5th at the 2023 Iowa JR AM and was the 2022 Quad Cities player of the year. He finished 2nd in 2022 and 4th in 2023 at the Illinois State High School Tournament.

"Hayden definitely has the strength and distance to compete at this level, but also has very good hands around the green," Brown said. "He has shown the ability to win tournaments and compete at a very high level. He has a high level of athleticism that I think will translate to him being very successful player for the Cougars."

The Cougars racked up four top five finishes in five fall tournaments, including a record-breaking win in their home event. SIUE resumes its schedule in February.

