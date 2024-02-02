CHICAGO – An Illinois Lottery player hit the jackpot and has become a multi-millionaire overnight. The lucky player won $10.4 million in last night’s Lotto drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Shell gas station, located at 2301 West Touhy Ave. in Park Ridge for the February 1, 2024 drawing.

“I am so excited for the winner!” exclaimed Mohammed Menoor, owner of the Shell in Park Ridge. “This morning, I told each customer, ‘Someone won big, check your tickets.’ Sure enough, someone came forward, and you should have seen their face – they were clearly shocked.”

The lucky player purchased the winning ticket matching all six numbers in Thursday’s Lotto drawing to score the $10.4 million jackpot prize. The winning numbers were: 12-23-36-39-41-48.

For selling the winning ticket, the Shell gas station in Park Ridge will receive a bonus of $104,000, which is one percent of the prize amount.

When asked what he plans to do with the bonus, Menoor shared, “This could not have happened at a better time. I’m behind on some bills and this bonus will allow me to catch up. This is a big relief.”

More than 51,000 winning tickets were purchased for the February 1 Lotto drawing.

So far this year, over 670,000 winning Lotto tickets have been sold, with total prizes amounting to more than $13.5 million for Illinois Lottery players.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.

You could be next! Lotto tickets can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

