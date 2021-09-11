GODFREY - Godfrey Park Board Chair Mike Walters provided a salute to Mayor Mike McCormick, the Village Board of Trustees, and Norma Glazebrook, the person who donated the land for Glazebrook Park when interviewed about the official groundbreaking and expansion.

“I want to give Mayor McCormick and the Village Board all the credit for the expansion of the park in the right way,” he said.

Walters added there is also a good group on the Godfrey Park Board, with different ideas that come together for the good of the village. He said the parks mean a lot to him personally, as he grew up in Godfrey as did his three kids.

“I was able to watch them play sports here and that is something when people looking to move to an area, they look at the park system. I think our park system in this region is second to none.”

The park board chair said he and the village want to work in a cooperative effort with nearby Alton and Gordon Moore Park for the future. “I think there are a lot of rather large sports events we can work on together,” he added. “I know Mayor McCormick and Alton Mayor David Goins both want to work together. I feel blessed to have two such strong park systems for people right next to each other."

An Illinois Department of Natural Resources grant for $400,000 will be the catalyst to get the additions to Glazebrook added, he explained. He said the village will also apply for additional grants.

The all-inclusive park, the splash pad, the pickleball courts, lacrosse fields, the fitness pond, bathrooms, parking, etc., will all be significant additions, Walters said.

“All this would not be possible without Norma Glazebrook and her vision,” Walters said. “I don’t think Norma gets enough credit for what has gone on here. I just want to make sure people know what she did and know the whole story.”

