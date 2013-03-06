Parent and Child Dance Class at Left Bank Dance
Parent and Child Dance Class at Left Bank Dance 202 State St. Alton, IL
Special March Workshop Series
Carnival of the Animals!
Friday, March 8 and 22
9 -10 a.m.
$15 per family
To Register, call 618-610-0132
Join Erin Lane for a special parent and child dance series. Our theme for
March is Carnival of the Animals! A classic children?s story and ballet,
Carnival of the Animals brings fun and imagination to life with movement,
music, storytelling, and humor. We?ll dance and play the hour away!
For boys and girls age 2-5 and their parent. No limit on the number of children per family.
$15 fee is due at first session, March 8, and covers both sessions.
