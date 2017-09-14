GRANITE CITY - Matthew Bockstruck is a seasoned Paranormal investigator who has completed over 20 investigations and will be selling copies of his first Memoir called Paranormal Tales at Kool Beanz Café in Granite City, from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 23.

Kool Beanz is located at at 1316 Niedringhaus Ave. in Granite City.

“It’s a great book about some of the most active locations in the Metro East.” Bockstruck said.

The book contains photos of evidence ranging from fiery balls of light at the McPike Mansion to an unexplained mist captured in an abandoned hotel in Alton.

The book is a self-published book created from Create space that was published on Sept. 26, 2017. Stories range from Bockstruck’s first investigation at the Mineral Springs Hotel to a terrifying experience at the Milton Schoolhouse.

This will be Bockstruck’s first book signing in Granite City.

“I have been doing book signings around the Alton area and was looking into doing another signing in a large town closer to St. Louis. Thankfully, all of my investigations were dealing with friendly spirits and nothing dark.” Bockstruck says.

Matthew Bockstruck retired from ghost hunting in 2014 but still makes frequent appearances at sites that he has never investigated.

“I still would like to go to haunted sites in Chicago and Missouri,” he said.

Admission is free, Copies will be signed and available for $10 cash only.

“I am really looking forward to meeting a lot of people from the Granite City area that have had Paranormal Experiences.”

Paranormal Tales is available on Kindle and for purchase online at Amazon, Book World, Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million.

