O'FALLON - O'Fallon High's girls' soccer team struck for a pair of early goals in the first six minutes of the match, and the early strikes made the difference as the Panthers defeated Edwardsville in the Normal Community sectional semifinal of the IHSA Class 3A state playoffs Tuesday night at OTHS Panther Stadium.

Josie Nieroda and Aubrey Mister scored the goals at the start that allowed O'Fallon to go off to an early 2-0 lead. Nieroda's goal coming after five minutes with Mister's strike coming a minute later. Olivia Ori scored in the 46th minute to make it 3-0 for O'Fallon

Brynn Miracle brought the Tigers back to 3-1 in the 56th minute off a great feed from an Olivia Baca corner. Edwardsville pressed to get another goal, but the Panthers' defense kept the Tigers at bay, allowing few opportunities in protecting the lead and going on to the win.

Kylie McMinn, Nieroda and Katelyn Knaust had assists for the Panthers.

O'Fallon improves to 16-2-0 and will play at host Normal Community in the sectional final on Friday, the Iron having defeated Minooka 2-0 in the other semifinal on Tuesday. The winner goes on to the last eight and the Lockport Township super-sectional match June 14 against either Naperville North and Naperville Central. The Naperville Derby was set up when Central won over Aurora Metea Valley 2-1, while North defeated Naperville Neuqua Valley 4-2 in the Bolingbrook sectional.

The Tigers conclude their season 11-4-0.

