WOOD RIVER - Evan Cheek scored on a wild pitch to tie the game, then Luke Swanson's sacrifice fly to right scored J.R. Wells with the winning run in the top of the seventh giving Jersey a 4-3 win over East Alton-Wood River in a baseball game Monday afternoon at Norris Dorsey Field.

The Oilers had a chance to tie or win the game in the home half on a one-out single by Cannan Cook, and a two-out walk to Matt Bruce, but the Panthers got out of the situation to take the win.

Jersey jumped out to the lead with a single run in the first, with EAWR tying the game in the third. The Panthers struck back with a run in the top of the fourth, while the Oilers scored a single run in the fifth to tie the game, then went ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth with another run. The Panthers then pushed across the two runs the would need to take the win in the top of the seventh 4-3.

Easton Heafner led the way for Jersey with two hits and an RBI, while Zach Weiner had the only other hit on the day, and Swanson had the game-winning RBI. Hayden Copeland had two hits for the Oilers, while Dillon Gerner had a hit and the team's only RBI on the day, and Cook came up with a hit for EAWR.

Jude Jones started on the mound for the Panthers, and went five innings, and allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits, walking four and striking out eight, while Wells pitched the last two innings to take the win, giving up an unearned run on one hits, walking two and fanning one. Elijah Brown went all the way for the Oilers, allowing four runs, one earned, on four hits, walking two and striking out three.

Jersey travels to Litchfield on Thursday in a pair of 4:30 p.m. games, then plays at Springfield Southeast on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. EAWR hosts Lebanon on Wednesday, and goes to Civic Memorial on Thursday, all three games starting at 4:30 p.m.

