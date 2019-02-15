Panthers lose on Gilmore three at buzzer 56-53 to Sacred Heart-Griffin
SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN 56, JERSEY 53: Maggie Gilmore’s three at the buzzer sent the Cyclones through to the Taylorville sectional in a dramatic ending at EAWR’s Memorial Gym.
Jersey’s Clare Breden, who led the Panthers with 22 points, had tied the game with 11 seconds left on a shot in the lane, but SHG, with no time outs, was able to get the ball to Gilmore, whose shot found all net.
Abby Manns added eight points for Jersey, while the Cyclones’ Sophie Lowis led all scorers with 24 points. Peyton Vorreyer added 15 for SHG.
The Panthers finished 24-9, while the Cyclones go to 26-6, and play Charleston in the second semifinal Monday night at Taylorville.
