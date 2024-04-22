Panthers' Boys Track Star Borkowski Meet Champ In Three Events At Rochester Invite
April 22, 2024 1:02 PM April 22, 2024 1:41 PM
Listen to the story
ROCHESTER - The Jersey Community High School boys track and field team competed in the Rochester Invitational on Friday and placed fourth overall.
The big story for the Panthers was once again Casey Borkowski. The star sprinter was the meet champion in the 100, 200 and 400.
Sean Steinacher also continued his prowess in the weights and was the meet champion in the discus and placed third in the shot put.
Adam Kribs placed third in the 110 hurdles and seventh in the triple jump. Huck Wegeirski placed eighth in the 110 hurdles. The 4x100 relay team of Hayden Mcgowen, Casey Borkowski, Cameron Judkins and Aiden Talley placed third. The 4x800 team of Jack Deist, Kris Turnbaugh, Perrin McCoy and Matt Bishop placed eighth. The 4x200 team of Hayden Mcgowen, Dylan Burch, Cameron Judkins and Aiden Talley placed eighth.
The JCHS Girls Track team competed in the Lady Titan Invite in Chatham. The Panthers finished 9th out of 12 teams.
The following Panthers in the top 6 to earn team points at the meet: Abby Fraley (sixth in 3200m), Neely Goetten (fifth in Triple Jump), Morgan Allen (fourth in High Jump), Amelia Strebel (fourth in Shot Put) and Abbi Benz (fourth in Discus and sixth in Shot Put)
Article continues after sponsor message
More like this:
Mar 21, 2024 - Jersey's Casey Borkowski Stands Out At Indoor Meet In Champaign, Strebel, Deist and Trexler Lead Girls
Apr 14, 2024 - Elliott-Barnes Wins 100 And 400 Meters, Area Athletes Perform Well At Granite City Invitational
Yesterday - Prenzler, McClain, Lead Efforts: Area Athletes For SIUE Have A Big Day Indiana State Gibson Invitational
Apr 9, 2024 - Sam Elliott-Barnes Wins 200 Meters In Norm Armstrong Invitational, Alton Shows Promise For New Season Ahead
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.