Panthers' Boys Track Star Borkowski Meet Champ In Three Events At Rochester Invite

The following Panthers in the top 6 to earn team points at the meet: Abby Fraley (sixth in 3200m), Neely Goetten (fifth in Triple Jump), Morgan Allen (fourth in High Jump), Amelia Strebel (fourth in Shot Put) and Abbi Benz (fourth in Discus and sixth in Shot Put)

The JCHS Girls Track team competed in the Lady Titan Invite in Chatham. The Panthers finished 9th out of 12 teams.

Adam Kribs placed third in the 110 hurdles and seventh in the triple jump. Huck Wegeirski placed eighth in the 110 hurdles. The 4x100 relay team of Hayden Mcgowen, Casey Borkowski, Cameron Judkins and Aiden Talley placed third. The 4x800 team of Jack Deist, Kris Turnbaugh, Perrin McCoy and Matt Bishop placed eighth. The 4x200 team of Hayden Mcgowen, Dylan Burch, Cameron Judkins and Aiden Talley placed eighth. Sean Steinacher also continued his prowess in the weights and was the meet champion in the discus and placed third in the shot put. The big story for the Panthers was once again Casey Borkowski. The star sprinter was the meet champion in the 100, 200 and 400.

ROCHESTER - The Jersey Community High School boys track and field team competed in the Rochester Invitational on Friday and placed fourth overall.