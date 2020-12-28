Pandemic Strikes Workforce: Unemployment Numbers Are Up, Jobs Down In Area Counties, Cities
SPRINGFIELD – The number of non-farm jobs has decreased over the past year in all the area counties because of the COVID-19 Pandemic and its economic impact. Madison County has an unemployment rate of 4.9 percent in November 2020, compared to 3.4 percent in November 2019, a 1.5 percent spike.
Jersey’s unemployment rate increased to 4.5 percent from 3.8 a year ago, 0.7 percent; Macoupin County’s unemployment rate is now 4.1 percent from 3.8 percent, a 0.3 percent rise; and Calhoun County’s unemployment rate actually moved positively to 4.0 percent in November 2020 from 4.5 percent in November 2019, -0.5 percent.
The City of Alton’s unemployment rate in November 2020 was 7.4 percent from 4.9 percent in November 2019, a 2.5 percent increase.
The rest of the area cities listed in the report were as follows:
Belleville, 7.0 percent in November 2020 from 4.0 percent, an unemployment increase of 3.0 percent.
Collinsville, 4.8 percent in November 2020 from 3.5 percent in November 2019, a 1.3 percent increase in unemployment.
East St. Louis, 10.5 percent in November 2020, compared to 6.5 percent in November 2018, a 3.9 percent increase in unemployment.
Edwardsville, 4.1 percent in November 2020 from 2.5 percent in November 2019, a 1.6 percent increase in unemployment.
Granite City, 6.4 percent from 3.7 percent or 2.7 percent in November 2019, a 2.7 percent increase in unemployment..
O’Fallon, 4.6 percent in November 2020 from 3.3 percent in November 2019 or 1.3 percent increase in unemployment.
Overall employment decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in November, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The unemployment rate increased over-the-year in all metro areas. The official, BLS approved sub-state unemployment rate and nonfarm jobs series begins in 1990. Data reported prior to 1990 are not directly comparable due to updates in methodology.
“IDES and the Pritzker administration are committed to serving the needs of workers, claimants, and families impacted by the continued pandemic,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. “With the passing of the new federal Covid-19 relief legislation, IDES will work as quickly as possible to implement the extensions and creation of unemployment programs included in the new stimulus if and when it is signed. The Department remains dedicated to serving claimants who desperately need the services of IDES, particularly during this difficult holiday season.”
The number of nonfarm jobs decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas. Total nonfarm jobs were down in Peoria (-9.6%, -16,300), Elgin (-9.3%, -24,500), and Rockford (-8.1%, -12,200). In Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, jobs were down 7.1% (-274,100). Three metro areas recorded a new record low number of nonfarm jobs for November (dating back to 1990) and one tied a record low.
Not seasonally adjusted data compares November 2020 with November 2019. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 6.5 percent in November 2020. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.4 percent in November 2020.
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
Metropolitan Area
November 2020*
November 2019**
Over-the-Year
Bloomington
4.6%
3.2%
1.4
Carbondale-Marion
5.1%
3.5%
1.6
Champaign-Urbana
4.5%
3.2%
1.3
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
7.3%
3.0%
4.3
Danville
6.1%
4.7%
1.4
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
4.8%
4.0%
0.8
Decatur
7.7%
4.8%
2.9
Elgin
6.0%
3.7%
2.3
Kankakee
6.0%
4.8%
1.2
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
5.5%
3.5%
2.0
Peoria
6.2%
4.2%
2.0
Rockford
7.1%
5.3%
1.8
Springfield
5.8%
3.5%
2.3
St. Louis (IL-Section)
5.0%
3.5%
1.5
Illinois Statewide
6.5%
3.4%
3.1
* Preliminary I ** Revised
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – November 2020
Metropolitan Area
November
November
Over-the-Year
2020*
2019**
Change
Bloomington MSA
88,300
94,200
-5,900
Carbondale-Marion MSA
57,300
59,200
-1,900
Champaign-Urbana MSA
114,800
119,600
-4,800
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
3,561,100
3,835,200
-274,100
Danville MSA
26,600
27,600
-1,000
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
177,300
188,000
-10,700
Decatur MSA
46,800
50,500
-3,700
Elgin Metro Division
238,700
263,200
-24,500
Kankakee MSA
44,500
46,800
-2,300
Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
392,500
420,500
-28,000
Peoria MSA
153,800
170,100
-16,300
Rockford MSA
137,700
149,900
-12,200
Springfield MSA
104,100
110,000
-5,900
Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
234,500
244,200
-9,700
Illinois Statewide
5,752,300
6,169,300
-417,000
*Preliminary | **Revised
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas
Labor Market Area
Nov 2020
Nov 2019
Over the Year Change
St. Louis (IL-Section)
5.0 %
3.5 %
1.5
Bond County
4.2 %
3.2 %
1.0
Calhoun County
4.0 %
4.5 %
-0.5
Clinton County
3.4 %
2.5 %
0.9
Jersey County
4.5 %
3.8 %
0.7
Macoupin County
4.1 %
3.8 %
0.3
Madison County
4.9 %
3.4 %
1.5
Monroe County
3.2 %
2.7 %
0.5
St. Clair County
6.1 %
3.9 %
2.2
Cities
Alton City
7.4 %
4.9 %
2.5
Belleville City
7.0 %
4.0 %
3.0
Collinsville City
4.8 %
3.5 %
1.3
East St. Louis City
10.4 %
6.5 %
3.9
Edwardsville City
4.1 %
2.5 %
1.6
Granite City
6.4 %
3.7 %
2.7
O'Fallon City
4.6 %
3.3 %
1.3
Counties
Greene County
4.7 %
3.7 %
1.0
Randolph County
4.2 %
3.3 %
0.9
Washington County
2.8 %
2.1 %
0.7
Other Areas
LWIA 21
4.5 %
3.8 %
0.7
LWIA 22
4.8 %
3.4 %
1.4
LWIA 24
5.2 %
3.5 %
1.7
Southwestern EDR
5.0 %
3.5 %
1.5
Metro East Highlights
The November 2020 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 5.0 percent. The over-the-year rate increased +1.5 percentage points from the November 2019 rate of 3.5 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.
The labor force decreased by -10,714 to 336,143 in November 2020 from 346,857 in November 2019. The number of employed individuals decreased by -15,385 to 319,174 in November 2020 from 334,559 in November 2019. In November 2020, there were 16,969 unemployed people in the labor force. This is an increase of +4,671 compared to the 12,298 unemployed in November 2019.
The number of total nonfarm jobs was 234,500 compared to November 2019, which is a decrease of -9,700.
Employment declined in Leisure and Hospitality (-2,200), Manufacturing (-2,200), Educational and Health Services (-2,200), Other Services (-1,300), Professional and Business Services (-800), Financial Activities (-400), Mining and Construction (-300), and Information (-100), and Retail Trade
(-100).
Payrolls increased in Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (+200), and Wholesale Trade (+100).
Note: Monthly 2019 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2020, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.
