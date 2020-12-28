SPRINGFIELD – The number of non-farm jobs has decreased over the past year in all the area counties because of the COVID-19 Pandemic and its economic impact. Madison County has an unemployment rate of 4.9 percent in November 2020, compared to 3.4 percent in November 2019, a 1.5 percent spike.

Jersey’s unemployment rate increased to 4.5 percent from 3.8 a year ago, 0.7 percent; Macoupin County’s unemployment rate is now 4.1 percent from 3.8 percent, a 0.3 percent rise; and Calhoun County’s unemployment rate actually moved positively to 4.0 percent in November 2020 from 4.5 percent in November 2019, -0.5 percent.

The City of Alton’s unemployment rate in November 2020 was 7.4 percent from 4.9 percent in November 2019, a 2.5 percent increase.

The rest of the area cities listed in the report were as follows:

Belleville, 7.0 percent in November 2020 from 4.0 percent, an unemployment increase of 3.0 percent.

Collinsville, 4.8 percent in November 2020 from 3.5 percent in November 2019, a 1.3 percent increase in unemployment.

East St. Louis, 10.5 percent in November 2020, compared to 6.5 percent in November 2018, a 3.9 percent increase in unemployment.

Edwardsville, 4.1 percent in November 2020 from 2.5 percent in November 2019, a 1.6 percent increase in unemployment.

Granite City, 6.4 percent from 3.7 percent or 2.7 percent in November 2019, a 2.7 percent increase in unemployment..

O’Fallon, 4.6 percent in November 2020 from 3.3 percent in November 2019 or 1.3 percent increase in unemployment.

Overall employment decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in November, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The unemployment rate increased over-the-year in all metro areas. The official, BLS approved sub-state unemployment rate and nonfarm jobs series begins in 1990. Data reported prior to 1990 are not directly comparable due to updates in methodology.

“IDES and the Pritzker administration are committed to serving the needs of workers, claimants, and families impacted by the continued pandemic,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. “With the passing of the new federal Covid-19 relief legislation, IDES will work as quickly as possible to implement the extensions and creation of unemployment programs included in the new stimulus if and when it is signed. The Department remains dedicated to serving claimants who desperately need the services of IDES, particularly during this difficult holiday season.”

The number of nonfarm jobs decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas. Total nonfarm jobs were down in Peoria (-9.6%, -16,300), Elgin (-9.3%, -24,500), and Rockford (-8.1%, -12,200). In Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, jobs were down 7.1% (-274,100). Three metro areas recorded a new record low number of nonfarm jobs for November (dating back to 1990) and one tied a record low.

Not seasonally adjusted data compares November 2020 with November 2019. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 6.5 percent in November 2020. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.4 percent in November 2020.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area November 2020* November 2019** Over-the-Year Bloomington 4.6% 3.2% 1.4 Carbondale-Marion 5.1% 3.5% 1.6 Champaign-Urbana 4.5% 3.2% 1.3 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 7.3% 3.0% 4.3 Danville 6.1% 4.7% 1.4 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 4.8% 4.0% 0.8 Decatur 7.7% 4.8% 2.9 Elgin 6.0% 3.7% 2.3 Kankakee 6.0% 4.8% 1.2 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 5.5% 3.5% 2.0 Peoria 6.2% 4.2% 2.0 Rockford 7.1% 5.3% 1.8 Springfield 5.8% 3.5% 2.3 St. Louis (IL-Section) 5.0% 3.5% 1.5 Illinois Statewide 6.5% 3.4% 3.1 * Preliminary I ** Revised

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – November 2020