GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon is officially one step closer to adding a Panda Express to its restaurant portfolio. The Village Board on Tuesday unanimously approved a site plan for the new restaurant, which will open in the ever-developing Orchard Town Center.

“Glen Carbon is the place to be, and Panda Express would like to come join the community,” Community Development Director Erika Heil said.

Heil stated in a memo to trustees that Panda Express is “looking to invest in the Village” - the total development cost for the restaurant is currently estimated at $3.8 million, according to a land application for the project.

The Glen Carbon location will consist of a 2,400 square foot free-standing restaurant with 36 interior seats, 22 outdoor seats, and a drive-thru. The site will also feature 50 regular parking spots, three ADA parking spots, and two spots for bicycles.

The land application also lists the number of workers to be employed at the new restaurant to be 10 to 12 employees per shift for a total of two shifts, or 20 to 24 employees total. Its hours of operation would be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Once completed, the restaurant’s exact address will be 2337 Troy Road. Heil said it will occupy Outlot #9 in Orchard Town Center, the lot just south of Chick-Fil-A.

Village trustees voted unanimously to approve the Panda Express site plan. An estimated construction timeline was not yet provided.

