

ROXANA - Roxana's girls basketball squad met a strong Pana team Wednesday night at Roxana and the Panthers emerged with a 63-15 triumph.

Multi-sports star Macie Lucas was Shells' top scorer with 6 points and Olivia Mouser had 3 points. The Panthers led all four quarters. Pana led 19-3 after one. Then, the Panthers pushed the lead to 39-5 to go into halftime. After the third quarter, the Panthers kept a 54-9 lead.

The Panthers were led by Jillian Hamilton with 22 points while Anna Beyers had 15 points.

