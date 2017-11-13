JERSEYVILLE - There were a pair of accidents during the “Mud Spree” event at Hillbillie Ranch on Saturday in Jerseyville.

A man and woman were injured and taken by Survival Flight to St. Louis Saturday night, QEM Fire Protection District Chief Gerry New said.

“We got our call around 11 p.m.,” New said. “I don’t know exactly what happened, but from what I know, they were down on one of the trails near one of the mud pits when the accident occurred. Everything happened quickly.”

Earlier in the day around 11 a.m., New said there was another accident where a pair on an ATV struck a tree. He said in that incident, those operating the ATV were not wearing helmets.

“I know they were transported to Jersey Community Hospital,” New said. “One had facial injuries. They were still on the Hillbillie Ranch, but south of the main part of the ranch, on trails.”

New said this was the first year for the weekend-long “Mud Spree” and was “a learning experience” for everyone concerned. The "Mud Spree" was a fund-raising event for the Angel Tree charity. The charity is headquartered in Jerseyville.

New suggested that those operating ATVs wear helmets and always exercise caution with them.

