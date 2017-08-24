TUESDAY

GIRLS GOLF

TIGERS SEVENTH IN SHOOTOUT: Led by a 16-over 88 from Paige Hamel, Edwardsville's girls golfers finished seventh in the Midwest Shootout tournament at Fair Oaks Golf Course in Caseyville Tuesday, a par-72, 6,847-yard course.

The Tigers fired a team 388 for the day; Cape Girardeau (Mo.) Notre Dame won the tournament with a team 323, followed by St. Joseph's of St. Louis with a 340. O'Fallon was third with a 343, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin fourth with a 351 and MICDS of St. Louis fifth with 357.

Addy Zeller followed Hamel with a 17-over 89; Meara Schaefer had a 22-over 94 and Jessica Benson shot a 25-over 98 to round out the Tigers' scoring for the day.

Medalist honors for the day went to Shannon Gould of MICDS and Allison Bray of Cape Notre Dame with 3-over 75s.

CM DEFEATS ROXANA, LITCHFIELD IN TRIANGULAR: Civic Memorial turned in a team 197 on the nine-hole, par-36, 3,467-yard Hillsboro Country Club to defeat Roxana and Litchfield in a triangular meet Tuesday.

The Shells' Bailey Sharpmack took medalist honors on the day by firing a 7-over 43. Roxana had a team score of 235 and Litchfield a team 281. Hillsboro served as meet host but did not field a complete team.

BOYS GOLF

WARRIORS THIRD IN QUAD: Granite City shot a team 166 on the par-35, 2,565-yard back nine at The Legacy Golf Course in Pontoon Beach as the Warriors finished third in their own quadrangular meet Tuesday.

Highland won the meet with a team 152, with Triad firing a team 163 and Civic Memorial took fourth with a 189.

The Bulldogs' Ben Brauns had a 1-over 36 to take medalist honors, with the Knights' Cameron Lambert at 4-over 39, the Warriors' Drew Wielgus at 5-over 40 and the Eagles' Michael Dixon at 7-over 42.

GIRLS TENNIS

JERSEY 9, WATERLOO 0: Jersey's girls tennis team threw a 9-0 shutout at home against Waterloo as the Panthers opened their regular and Mississippi Valley Conference seasons Tuesday.

Alyssa Cannaday, Alexis Heinrich, Hannah Hudson, Chelsea Maag, Holli Roberts and Libby Roth all had wins in both singles and doubles competition on the day.

BELLEVILLE EAST 9, TRIAD 0: Triad traveled to meet Southwestern Conference foe Belleville East, with the Knights dropping a 9-0 decision Tuesday.

BOYS SOCCER

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 2, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Caleb Cope and Logan McDaniel each goaled for Metro East Lutheran as the Knights defeated Civic Memorial in the Metro Cup tournament in Columbia Tuesday. The Eagles fell to 2-1 on the year, while the Knights went to 1-1.

Keante Hamilton scored for the Eagles in the loss; Christian Brown got the win in goal for MEL, while Hudson Brown took the loss for CM.

TRIAD 2, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1: Justin Deathridge scored twice for Triad as the Knights defeated the Explorers 2-1 in Troy as MCHS opened its season Tuesday.

Triad went to 1-1 on the year with the win.

Aaron Boutch scored for Marquette. Reiss Naylor got the win in goal for Triad, while Nick Hemman took the loss for Marquette.

TRINITY CATHOLIC 3, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1: Eli Skubish had the only goal of the match for McGivney Catholic as the Griffins dropped a 3-1 decision to Trinity Catholic in the season opener for both teams in Spanish Lake, Mo., Tuesday.

Austin Franlin scored twice for Trinity while Joe Fischer had the Titans' other goal.

Alex Loeffler took the loss in goal for McGivney.

FIELD HOCKEY

WESTMINSTER 6, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Six different players scored for Westminster as the Wildcats blanked Marquette Catholic 6-0 in the season opener for both teams at Gordon Moore Park Tuesday.

Lexi Berra, Jenna Galakatos, Madeline Kuger, Haley Schmer, Morgan Sickles and Taylor Siebenman had goals for Westminster on the day.

WEDNESDAY

BOYS SOCCER

ALTON 4, SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN 1: Alton's boys soccer team opened its season in fine fashion Wednesday with a 4-1 road win at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

Blake Dunse scored twice in the first half for the Redbirds, finding the back of the net in the 17th and 25th minutes for AHS; Joe Morrisey and Sam Stutz also goaled for the Redbirds in the win.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 2, MOUNT VERNON 1: Jayden Serafini and Nic Vaughn both had second-half goals as Civic Memorial defeated Mount Vernon 2-1 Wednesday in the Metro Cup tournament in Freeburg Wednesday.

CM went to 2-1 on the season; Hudson Brown got the win for the Eagles.

GIRLS GOLF

GRANITE CITY 219, ROXANA 229: Granite City defeated Roxana 219-229 in a girls golf match at The Legacy Golf Course in Granite City Wednesday; the match was played on the par-36, 2,648-yard front nine of the course.

The Shells' Bailey Sharpmack came away with medalist honors by carding a 7-over 43 on the day.

ALTON WINS TRIANGULAR: Morgan Bemis shot a 4-over 40 on the par-36, 2,590-yard front nine at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course at Gordon Moore Park to take medalist honors and lead Alton to a win over Highland and Triad in a triangular meet Wednesday.

The Redbirds fired a team 194 to defeat the Bulldogs by two strokes; the Knights shot a team 224 on the day.

Jenna Fleming followed Bemis with a 12-over 48, while Paige Wittman had a 15-over 51 and Addison Gregory a 19-over 55. Gabi Berolatti led the Bulldogs with a an 8-over 44 and Liz Young led the Knights with a 15-over 51 on the day.

