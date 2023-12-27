SPRINGFIELD – Workers in Illinois will begin earning paid time off on January 1, 2024.

The new law allows workers to earn up to 40 hours of paid leave in a 12-month period. Workers will accrue one hour of leave for every 40 hours worked.

Governor JB Pritzker signed the landmark legislation in March, making Illinois the third state in the nation and first in the Midwest to mandate paid leave for any reason.

“Illinois is the most pro-worker state in the nation, and the Paid Leave for All Workers Act is a prime example of those values translating into action,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Starting January 1st, I couldn’t be prouder that Illinois is officially becoming the first state in the Midwest to mandate paid leave for any reason. From raising the minimum wage to enshrining the right to collective bargaining in our state constitution, my administration will continue to support and protect Illinois’ workforce at every turn.”

“The Paid Leave for All Workers Act furthers our Administration’s commitment to uplift the working families of Illinois,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “As a mother and former caregiver to a parent, I understand that life happens in the most unexpected ways. Our residents deserve support and security when those curveballs come and this Act will continue to make Illinois the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

Starting on March 31st, 2024, or 90 days following commencement of employment, workers can begin using their earned time off for any reason without the requirement of providing documentation to their employer under the Paid Leave for Workers Act.

“Paid Leave for all Workers means more protection and flexibility for workers in Illinois,” said Illinois Department of Labor Director Jane Flanagan. “This new law allows workers to step away from work and answer when the unpredictability of life comes calling without the threat of losing pay or their job.”

Workers will be paid their full wage while on leave and tipped workers will be paid the minimum wage in their respective locale. An employer cannot require an employee to find their replacement for the leave.

This law applies to every employee working for an employer in Illinois, including domestic workers, but does exclude certain categories of workers that are not subject to the law.

The law requires employers to post a notice about the Paid Leave for All Workers Act. It can be found here in English, Polish, and Spanish.

