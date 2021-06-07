O'FALLON, Mo. - In a game somewhat similar to the one the night before, Harry Padden and Gabe Briones both drove home two runs, and Havard started and struck out five in five innings of work as the Alton Rover Dragons swept a home-and-home weekend Prospects League set with the O'Fallon, Mo., Hoots with an 8-6 win Sunday evening at CarShield Field in O'Fallon.

In the opener of the series Saturday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park, Clayton Dean and David Harris both had two RBIs, while Alton's Adam Stilts struck out nine in a 7-6 River Dragons win.

Alton got off to a 4-0 lead by scoring twice in the second and once in the third and fourth before the Hoots scored in the bottom of the fourth to cut the lead to 4-1. The River Dragons scored twice in their half of the fifth, but O'Fallon rallied with one in the home half of the fifth, then scored a single run in the sixth and twice in the seventh to cut Alton's advantage to 6-5. The River Dragons plated a pair of runs in the eighth and the Hoots scored once in the ninth to make the final 8-6 for Alton.

Both Padden and Briones had two hits to go along with their two RBIs each, while Jake Rivers had a hit and RBI, Troy Johnson had a hit and Harris drove home another run.

Havard threw five innings to gain the win for Alton, allowing three runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out five, Bryce Einstein tossed for one-and-a-third innings, giving up two runs on a hit and Drew Patterson pitched the final two-and-two-thirds inning to get the save, conceding a run on three hits, walking one and fanning one.

The River Dragons are now 4-4 after back-to-back wins for the first time in franchise history, and will have Monday off along with the rest of the league. Alton plays at the Burlington, Ia., Bees on Tuesday night in a 6:30 p.m. start, then have a three-game home stand Wednesday through Friday, with games against the Quincy Gems on Wednesday and Friday, and a matchup against the Danville Dans on Thursday, with all games starting at 6:35 p.m. The River Dragons then play a doubleheader at the Cape Catfish in Cape Girardeau, Mo., with the first game starting at 2 p.m., and the nightcap beginning at 7:05 p.m., then play again at the Catfish next Sunday night at 7:05 p.m.

