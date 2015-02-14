The Negro Leagues Museum has announced that Ozzie Smith is among those selected for the 2015 class of their Hall of Game. Smith, along with Rickey Henderson, Ferguson Jenkins, and Luis Tiant will be honored during an April 25th ceremony at the Gem Theatre in Kansas City.

“We’re thrilled with the Hall of Game selections this year,” said Bob Kendrick, president of the NLBM, in a press release. “These four men played with spirit and passion and truly captivated audiences. They displayed the same heart and soul of the men who made the Negro Leagues so special.”

Ozzie becomes the second St. Louis Cardinals player to be elected to the Hall as Lou Brock was part of the inaugural class last year with Roberto Clemente, Joe Morgan, and Dave Winfield.

A privately funded, non-profit organization, the Negro Leagues Museum was founded twenty five years ago to preserve the rich history of African-American baseball.

Tickets and more information about the event are available at NLBM.com.

photo credit: Jerry Lai – USA TODAY Sports