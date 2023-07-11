EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE junior outfielder Avery Owusu-Asiedu (Waukesha, Wisconsin) was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the ninth round of the Major League Baseball Draft Monday afternoon. He was chosen with the 283th overall pick.

"I'm so happy for Avery to get the opportunity to pursue his dream of playing Major League Baseball," SIUE Head Coach Sean Lyons said. "Avery is a model representative of SIUE and our program. He is very deserving of this opportunity."

A Second Team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection, Owusu-Asiedu played in and started 53 of SIUE's 54 games in 2023. He was fourth on the team in hitting with a .293 batting average. He finished second on the team and tied for sixth in the OVC with 15 home runs. He tied for the team lead in RBIs with 48, which ranked 10th in the OVC. His 12 doubles were third on team while his .590 slugging percentage ranked second on the team. Owusu-Asiedu was fourth in the OVC with 24 stolen bases to establish a new SIUE Division I record.

"This means everything to me," Owusu-Asiedu said. "I'm thankful to Coach Sean Lyons and SIUE for getting me ready and giving me a chance to play the game I love. I am just really happy right now."

For his career, Owusu-Asiedu slugged 27 home runs to rank sixth in SIUE's Division I history. He ranks 10th in Division I history with 104 career RBIs and fourth with 30 career steals.

"I couldn't be prouder of what he has accomplished, and I am excited to watch how he progresses in the future," Lyons added.

The ninth round and 283rd pick make Owusu-Asiedu the highest SIUE draft pick since Dave Crouthers was taken in the second round (83rd overall) in the 2001 draft.

