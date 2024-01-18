ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - The Alton and Edwardsville Overnight Warming Locations (OWLs) announced on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, afternoon they are activating tonight starting at 5 p.m. Please see the enclosed flyer, and encourage your clients and patrons to seek us out if they need a warm place to stay.

Deliverance Temple at 1125 E. Sixth St. in Alton and First Baptist Church at 5534 St. Louis St. in Edwardsville will be open Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, evening and overnight for anyone who would need a location to get out of the cold weather conditions.

Also continue to remind everyone (staff, co-workers & contacts in the community to watch the Riverbender forecast www.riverbender.com/weather or call 618-465-4545 to know when we are open.

If the overnight forecast calls for a low temp of:

  • 20 degrees or lower---we will be OPEN
  • 21 degrees or higher---we will be CLOSED

OWL made this statement: "Thank you for all you are doing for our community!"

