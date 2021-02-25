ALTON - Marquette Catholic junior guard Owen Williams is emerging as one of the Explorers' top scoring threats, which he demonstrated in a Feb. 22 game at Metro-East Lutheran, where he led the team with 18 points in Marquette's 60-51 loss to the Knights at Thomas Hooks Gym.

For his accomplishments on the young season for the Explorers, Williams has been named the school's Riverbender.com male Athlete of the Month for February, 2021.

The Explorers are a young team and Williams said: "We've just got to keep working hard, get back to it."

Like all the other players and athletes around the area and state, Williams is grateful and happy to be playing a season that was very much in doubt until late January, when conditions improved enough to allow the playing of high-risk sports.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"Oh yeah," Williams said. "It's great that we're out here. I don't think most of us felt we wouldn't be here, but we would really like to see more wins in the win column. We've just got to work harder, have more heart on the court."

"I'm just really worried if we can learn from our mistakes, and gel together as a unit for the future," he said.

Williams knows the formula for turning the season around for Marquette.

"Just show effort and work as hard as we can," Williams said.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: