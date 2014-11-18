Owen Bo-James Jones
November 18, 2014 4:45 PM
Name: Owen Bo-James Jones
Parents: William and Bethanee Jones
Weight: 9 lbs 3oz
Birthdate: 11-13-14
Time: 8:02 AM
Hospital: St. Anthony's Hospital
Grandparents: Brandee Silveus of Wood River, Bo and Nicki Nicolini of Shipman, Sharon Copeland of Alton, James and Jackie Jones of Alton
Great Grandparents: Melvin Nicolini of Alton, Shirley and Danny Dunnagan of Bunker Hill, Donita and Bo Woods of Wood River
