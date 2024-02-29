ALTON - The Old Turner Hall Building on Ridge and Fourth Streets in Alton has been demolished and is now just a collection of rubble. The Alton Public Works staff will be out on Thursday morning, Feb. 29, 2024, taking the remnants away for safety reasons.

The Old Turner Building was destroyed in a massive fire on Wednesday night, in a blaze that broke out around 6:30 p.m.

Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison said Seiler Company handled the demolition and did an impressive job.

"It was incredible what they did," he said. "I was so impressed. They started around 10 or 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday and were finished about midnight."

By the end of the day on Thursday, the area should be the site of a vacant lot, Chief Jemison said.

