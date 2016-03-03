ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, partnered with WellCare Health Plans and the American Heart Association to host a Heart Month Health Fair on Saturday, February 27 at the Alton Salvation Army. The Health Fair, which had activities for people of all ages, including a clown for children and bingo for seniors, attracted dozens of area residents.

“I want to thank everyone who joined me for the Heart Month Health Fair this weekend,” said Beiser. “Many people don’t realize the impact that heart health can have on your wellbeing. I am happy I was able to help provide resources to the community for folks to come learn about the different ways in which they can make healthier choices in their daily lives.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Different organizations that participated in the Health Fair included Molina Health Plans, Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation and Navigation, Dental Safari, Familia Dental, Lewis and Clark Community College, St. Anthony’s Health Center, Alton Memorial Hospital, Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, Madison County Lead-Based Paint Hazard Control Program, Senior Services Plus and the University of Illinois Extension.

“I am glad that Representative Beiser hosted the Health Fair,” said Nehemiah Keeton of Alton. “There was a lot of valuable information available from the different organizations that participated. It was helpful to have so many different health screenings so easily accessible in the same place too. In my opinion, the Health Fair was a much appreciated resource for the community, and I think that it has made a big difference for the less fortunate that may not have been able to access these resources otherwise.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or email dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

More like this: