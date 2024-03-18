ALTON - Paper Planes Ministries will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt with over 15,000 eggs.

Starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Riverfront Park, families can enjoy games, bounce houses, free food and pictures with the Easter Bunny. The egg hunt begins at 5:20 p.m. and is expected to go quickly, warns event organizer David Bosarge. He said there were over 1,000 attendees at last year’s event and they hope to reach the same numbers this year.

“There’s going to be inflatables, a dunk tank, lots of games, face paint, the normal fun kid stuff that Alton needs to have a good time,” Bosarge said. “The whole community is really getting involved to make this event happen.”

There will also be prayer tents for those who would like to pray throughout the event. People can purchase food from food trucks or enjoy free food provided by Paper Planes Ministries.

Paper Planes Ministries is a local organization that ministers to young people. They transport children to local churches and host block parties in Alton neighborhoods. They are eager to connect people with churches and service opportunities.

Article continues after sponsor message

But Bosarge emphasized that the Easter Egg Hunt is an event for the entire community, with “no strings attached.” They don’t want donations, and all expenses for the event have been donated by business sponsors. Bosarge said they simply want to “love on” community members.

“We’ve been serving Alton for several years now and we really feel like there’s nothing like this in Alton where the investment is pure in the sense that this is just because we love the community,” Bosarge said. “So instead of treating our people like they're a means to an end, we’re trying to treat them like they’re an end in themselves…We want to be able to just love on them with no strings attached. That’s the whole idea: How can we love as many people as possible?”

Kids will hunt eggs in their appropriate age groups. Bosarge said there is also an area designated for children with special needs, which will include beeping eggs for the visually impaired and eggs on tables for people in wheelchairs. Paper Planes Ministries asks people to register their children before the egg hunt.

For more information about the event, you can visit the official Facebook event page or check out PaperPlanesMinistries.org/EggHunt.

“The most important thing is we just want people to know there’s no strings attached,” Bosarge added. “They don’t have to give us anything. There won’t even be an opportunity to give us anything. We won’t be taking any money. Everything’s free. Food is free, the event’s free, everything is free. It’s meant to love one another and have a good time, so that’s the most important thing.”

More like this:

Related Video: