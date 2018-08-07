EDWARDSVILLE – The SIUE women's soccer team has been picked to finish sixth in the Ohio Valley Conference standings for the 2018 season.

The league's head coaches and sports information directors vote on the preseason polls. The returning OVC Champions Murray State have been projected to win the league after going 15-2-2 (8-0-2 OVC) last season.

The Cougars finished seventh last season with a 7-10-2 overall record and 4-5-1 in the OVC. SIUE made it to the OVC tournament last season where they defeated UT Martin 2-1 in the first round before falling to Eastern Kentucky 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

The Cougars have key players returning for the 2018 season including sophomores MacKenzie Litzsingerand Andrea Frerker. Litzsinger was named to the OVC All-Newcomer team in 2017 while compiling nine points (four goals, one assist). Frerker returns after starting all 19 games as a midfielder for the Cougars last season.

Forwards Ashlyn Walter and Avery Anderson. Walter and Anderson are the only two seniors on the team.Walter and Anderson both scored two goals each for SIUE in 2017.

Order of Finish



1. Murray State (15 first-place votes) - 194

2. Eastern Kentucky (Four first-place votes) - 166

Article continues after sponsor message

3. Tennessee Tech (Three first-place votes) - 151

t4. Belmont - 138

t4. Southeast Missouri - 138

6. SIUE - 125

7. UT Martin - 98

8. Austin Peay - 66

9. Jacksonville State - 64

10. Morehead State - 50

11. Eastern Illinois - 20

More like this: