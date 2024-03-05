EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's basketball has earned the No. 6 seed at the 2024 Ohio Valley Conference Basketball Championships presented by United Fidelity Bank. The Cougars will open play with Eastern Illinois Wednesday March 6 at 9 p.m.

All-session tickets for the Ohio Valley Conference Basketball Championships are still available. Tickets for the SIUE section can be purchased at the link on the right. The OVC Basketball Championships runs through Sat. March 9 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. All-session tickets can be purchased for $80.

An all-session ticket includes admission to all eight sessions of the OVC Championship, which includes seven men's games and seven women's games.

Single-session tickets are available through Ticketmaster. Those tickets are priced at $30 & $25 for a men's session and $15 for a women's session for adults.

The OVC Basketball Championships feature the top eight teams on each the men's and women's side. Both championships will be using a merit-based format where the No. 1 and 2 seeds receive a double bye to the semifinals while the No. 3 and 4 seeds received one bye into the quarterfinals. The first round includes the No. 5 seed against the No. 8 seed and the No. 6 seed against the No. 7 seed.

If you have any questions regarding lodging options or how to acquire your tickets, email Associate Director of Athletics/Sales and Partnerships at jaksutt@siue.edu.

