BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – The Ohio Valley Conference has announced the 2023 volleyball conference schedule. With the addition of Western Illinois, the schedule will take place over the last nine weeks of the season. Each team will compete in an 18-match schedule, playing the same opponent in back-to-back matches. Additionally, each team has two matches to be schedule by mutual agreement.

The Cougars' league schedule begins vs. Western Illinois (Sept. 9). SIUE's home schedule includes Southeast Missouri (Sept. 29-30), Tennessee Tech (Oct. 13-14), Tennessee State (Oct. 27-28), and Eastern Illinois (Nov. 10-11).

Article continues after sponsor message

SIUE travels to Lindenwood (Sept. 23), Southern Indiana (Oct. 6-7), UT Martin (Oct. 20-21), Morehead State (Nov. 2-3), and concludes its conference slate with Little Rock (Nov. 17-18).

With the schedule ending a week later than normal, the OVC Championship will take place three days at the discretion of the host. That event could be played Sunday-Tuesday or Monday-Wednesday or split over the Thanksgiving holiday (Tuesday-Wednesday-Friday or Wednesday-Friday-Saturday) if necessary.

The Cougars' full nonconference schedule will be released at a later date.

More like this: