ALTON - Outstanding work by an alert Alton Police Sergeant Brian Brenner located a stolen vehicle on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

Ford said at 12:28 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2023, Brenner conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle on the Clark Bridge, and with information about the stolen vehicle, suspects were apprehended.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The driver and two passengers were taken into custody and transported to the Alton Jail," Chief Ford said. "The vehicle was reported stolen out of Virden, Illinois."

Chief Ford said the investigation was turned over to the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force.

More like this: