GLEN CARBON - Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is pleased to celebrate the outstanding volunteers who earned awards at our second annual Recognition of Excellence ceremony. These volunteers exemplify our mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. The ceremony was held on Sunday, May 21 at the DoubleTree Inn in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

Volunteer of Excellence Award

The Volunteer of Excellence Award recognizes volunteers who have contributed outstanding service while partnering directly with girls to implement the Girl Scout Leadership Experience through the use of the national program portfolio or who have contributed outstanding service in support of the council’s mission delivery to girl and adult members.

Emily Collins from Troy

Serving the Troy/St. Jacob area

Michelle Cocran from Troy

Serving the Troy/St. Jacob area

President’s Volunteer Service Award

In 2003, the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation founded the President’s Volunteer Service Award to recognize the important role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity. This award honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around them to take action, too.

Melissa Barnett from Troy

Serving the Troy/St. Jacob area

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 6,150 girls and engages nearly 3,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

