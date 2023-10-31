Outpouring Of Love And Support: Update Given On Condition/Recovery Of State Trooper Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – There has been an outpouring of support and concern for the condition and recovery of State Trooper Dakotah Chapman Green, who was shot during a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Toronto Road in Springfield. The Illinois State Police (ISP) today provided an update on the condition of Trooper Chapman-Green and the investigation into his shooting. On Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at 10:47 p.m., ISP Trooper Chapman-Green stopped 37-year-old Cristobal Santana from Chicago in the 1600 block of Toronto Road in Springfield. During the traffic stop, the suspect fired at least 10 gunshots, hitting Trooper Chapman-Green several times, and struck him repeatedly, causing facial fractures, a skull fracture, and a brain bleed. The suspect fled the scene but was taken into custody at 1:58 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2023. Trooper Chapman-Green remains hospitalized. The suspect was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the apprehension and remains in the hospital. “By the Grace of God, Trooper Chapman-Green survived this brutal attack,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Police officers across the state take an oath to protect the lives of Illinois citizens and too often that means facing diabolical, hateful, vicious evil that no innocent human being should ever have to face. We live in a free country, but there is no freedom without the law, there is no law without law enforcement, and there is no law enforcement without brave souls like Trooper Chapman-Green and those standing here with me today willing to do this noble but dangerous work.” On Friday, the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office filed two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm to a Police Officer, one count of Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer, and one count of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Kris Chapman Green posted these comments about Chapman-Green, also known as "Kody," on Facebook: "Wow! I don’t know where to even begin. The last 48 hours have been filled with so many emotions. Right now my family and I have never felt so blessed, lucky and loved and so much more. The outpouring of support has been none other. "I can’t thank Kody’s ISP family enough for all they are doing for him (such a wonderful Brother/Sisterhood) and not to mention all the other agencies. I love how all the police communities come together to stand by a fellow officer. "I’m so thankful they all worked together to descend to the shooting site to come to his aid and help save his life. They all worked together to catch this 'monster'! I think there might have been some civilians that jumped in. I’m forever thankful. Article continues after sponsor message "I want to also thank Saint John's for giving him such great care… the nurses and doctors have been awesome. They have been very compassionate, caring and understanding." As far as Kody's injuries, Kris said: "He was shot in both legs. One leg has a bullet lodged in his thigh which will be removed when the swelling goes down. The other leg has a few entrance and exit wounds with a small piece left. A bullet chipped/fractured the end of his femur but it will heal on its own. He had a minor brain bleed which has taken care of itself. "Also, the suspect violently assaulted Kody’s head with his gun creating a skull fracture, and several facial breaks especially around his right eye. It’s extremely swollen, he’s not able to open and it is a shade of purple. We’re hoping there’s no permanent damage and we’re waiting to see if he needs any surgeries to repair after the swelling goes down. His ear was ripped in half and required lots of stitches and also hoping his hearing won’t be affected due to some damage to the inner ear. He has several lacerations that needed staples and stitches "This kid was so lucky he didn’t have any arterial damage, broken bones, or brain damage. With this said, I hope the ones that heard some other things can relax and not be as worried. Kody is making improvements. He is so determined. He has a long road but he will endure. He is strong-willed, healthy & young. This will not get him down it will make him stronger. "All this kid ever wanted was to be a State Trooper since junior high. He worked hard building his resume and went for it. He has such great compassion for this job, serving people and getting the bad guys. "As you all know, I'm a very proud mama. We feel the love and thanks to every one of you from the bottom of my heart. Keep the positive vibes and prayers coming." ISP continues to investigate this shooting and will work with the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office to provide more information as it becomes available. Video of the traffic stop can be found at this link. Video of the news conference will be available on the Illinois State Police Facebook page. Donations may be made to the Chapman-Green family by visiting the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation website, or via U.S. mail to Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 2210, Springfield, Illinois 62705-2210. Donations may be made to the Chapman-Green family by visiting the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation website, or via U.S. mail to Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 2210, Springfield, Illinois 62705-2210. On the website, please ensure to note in the comments section, "Trooper Chapman-Green Fund." The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.