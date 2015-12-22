Kampsville native to face drug, sexual abuse and kidnapping charges in coming months after alleged disturbing sequence of events

DU QUOIN - Michael F. Dean, 57, formerly of Kampsville, is out on bond again after being arrested Friday in Du Quoin on a Calhoun County warrant.

Dean is facing several charges in three different counties with such allegations that he drugged and sexually assaulted different men. Among other charges, Dean was charged with attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Calhoun County. Part of Dean’s bond in Calhoun County prohibited him from frequenting establishments that make the majority of their revenue off sales of alcohol, which means bars and taverns, Calhoun County State’s Attorney Richard Ringhausen said.

“Michael Dean moved down that direction (to Du Qouin) after he posted bond for an aggravated criminal sexual abuse charge in Calhoun County,” Ringhausen said. “He was allowed to leave Calhoun County and he informed the court he was moving south with the condition he would not be present at any tavern or bar.

“The Calhoun Sheriff’s Department received a report from the Du Quoin Police that Mr. Dean was seen frequenting a bar called “Fast Trip Bar” down there. Calhoun Sheriff’s deputies informed me of the situation, so I filed a motion to revoke his bond, which was originally set at $80,000. He posted $8,000 in December of last year.”

Fast Trip Bar is located at 25 N. Mulberry St. in Du Quoin.

Dean has been living in Du Quoin and reports say he has been working as a weekend vendor at the Holiday Lights Fair at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.

Calhoun County State’s Attorney Richard Ringhausen said it was his understanding Dean has already posted an additional $8,000 of the $80,000 bond set for his Calhoun County bond violation in Du Quoin and he has been released. He was arrested Friday night, he said.

Dean was first apprehended in McLean County with drug-related charges, then was later indicted by Calhoun County on Dec. 24, 2014, on charges of attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Ringhausen said Dean may appear first in McLean County on drug charges. Dean faces serious charges of kidnapping in Dunklin County, Mo., and forcible sodomy charges.

“He has pending cases in three jurisdictions and it is my understanding McLean County may be the first case set for trial in February,” the Calhoun state’s attorney said. “Calhoun is one of the smaller counties in Illinois, and major cases are usually brought in May and November. I would imagine he will dispose of some of these other cases first.”

