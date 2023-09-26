MARYVILLE - Our Lord’s Lutheran Church (OLLC), 150 Wilma Dr., Maryville, will hold a Pet Expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. This outdoor event will include canine demonstrations, face painting, a teddy bear clinic, rescue organizations, vendors, a booth for pets and owners to receive a blessing, and many door prizes.

This event is free and open to all ages and pets of all kinds. Simple breakfast and lunch items will be available for a small donation.

The Troy Police Canine Unit, Freedom Dogsports, and Catty Shack are among those returning this year. New participants include Aqua Nook, Kranky K9 Dog Training, and Juniper Pearl. Got Your Six Support Dogs will be represented by a recipient who will speak at 11 a.m.

This event will take place rain or shine. Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. Indoor

restrooms are available. Extensive space is available for walking dogs around the Prairie

Restoration Area and the Chapel in the Pines.

To get to OLLC, follow the frontage road past Elmwood Care Center, turn right at the drive just before the church building, and park in the church parking lot.

For more information about Our Lord’s Lutheran Church, visit ourlords.org or find us on

Facebook at Our Lord’s Lutheran Church.

About Our Lord's Lutheran Church:

Our Lord’s Lutheran Church is a community of people who are committed to loving God, caring for one another, and sharing Christ’s love with all. OLLC provides a welcoming atmosphere, ample educational and fellowship activities, Christ-centered worship services, and opportunities to make the world a better place by serving those

in need. Situated near the intersection of Highway 159 and Interstate 55, OLLC’s beautiful grounds include a Worship Center, Life Center, Prairie Restoration area, and the Chapel in the Pines. OLLC is a congregation affiliated with the ELCA.

