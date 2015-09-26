BETHALTO - Victory is a sweet thing, especially for the talented group of athletes and coaches of the Civic Memorial High School Eagles football team.

With a 5-0 record for the first time since 2001, the Eagles are inching their way closer and closer to a playoff appearance.

In Friday’s game at Civic Memorial’s home field, the Eagles defeated the Mascoutah High School Indians 54-14 as the final buzzer ran through the stadium.

Earning their fifth victory against Mascoutah was not as easy as some members of the team may have anticipated. The Indians put up an excellent fight throughout the game; However, the offensive power that CMHS Head Coach Justin Winslow has instilled in his boys seemed to be too much for them to handle.

“We did some good things tonight and we did some bad things tonight,” Winslow said, “We need to get better.”

The moments of celebration and accolades are welcomed and encouraged for Winslow’s team.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our kids deserve this,” he said, “It’s a really good thing for them.”

Next week’s game against the Highland High School Bulldogs poses quite a challenge for the Eagles. With a 5-0 record themselves, this game will serve as a Mississippi Valley Conference tiebreaker on top of the preexisting rivalry that is between the two teams.

“We will do what we do with everyone else and look at the film,” Winslow said, “They present some challenges for us. The bottom line is that we need to get better in different spots.”

With the potential for a playoff appearance in their sights, the Eagles must maintain their steady drive, determination and offensive expertise moving forward into October.

“We just have to keep getting better each week now,” he said, “Playoffs are a long way away and we just have to get better.”

CLICK HERE OR LOOK BELOW TO VIEW A PHOTO GALLERY FROM FRIDAY'S GAME

More like this: