ALTON - OSF HealthCare held a discussion on mitigating risk in workers’ compensation last week at St. Anthony’s.

Speakers at the discussion included Troy Overholt, Vice President of OSF HealthCare Occupational Health Services, Mike Baiardo, Vice President of Illinois Risk Management Services and Vincent Boyle, Employment Counsel at OSF HealthCare.

The speakers examined employer concerns, financial implications of health care models, human capital value, claim initiation and investigation, claim management and resolution.

Pre-employment strategies, safety programs and the importance of a return to work programs were also discussed.

