ALTON - OSF HealthCare held a discussion on mitigating risk in workers’ compensation last week at St. Anthony’s.

Speakers at the discussion included Troy Overholt, Vice President of OSF HealthCare Occupational Health Services, Mike Baiardo, Vice President of Illinois Risk Management Services and Vincent Boyle, Employment Counsel at OSF HealthCare.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The speakers examined employer concerns, financial implications of health care models, human capital value, claim initiation and investigation, claim management and resolution.

Pre-employment strategies, safety programs and the importance of a return to work programs were also discussed.

More like this:

Jan 22, 2024 - Deliberate Expansion Leads To Growth For OSF Medical Group In 2023

Jan 8, 2024 - Free Heart Health Month Community Presentation Being Offered in February  

Dec 19, 2023 - Building On 147 Years: Sisters Of Third Order Of St. Francis Continue Their Legacy

Jan 9, 2024 - 2023 Continued Multi-Year-Over-Year Growth Trend At OSF Saint Anthony’s

Dec 31, 2023 - OSF Saint Anthony’s Announces Inaugural Mission Partner of the Year  

 