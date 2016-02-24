ALTON – February is National Heart Month, and OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center is marking the occasion by taking part in a Heart Month Health Fair on Saturday, February 27.

Saint Anthony Health Center Mission Partners will provide free heart risk assessments, and hand out free apples to the first 100 participants. There will also be a Registered Dietitian on hand to provide information on heart healthy nutrition and eating.

The Heart Health Fair will be held at the Alton Salvation Army, located at 525 Alby Street in Alton. The event runs from 10:00 am-1:00 pm and is free and open to the public. Media is welcome to attend.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Heart Health Fair is a partnership between State Rep. Dan Beiser, Well Care Health Plans and the American Heart Association.

Some of the features of the Heart Health Fair include:

Heart Risk Assessments

Nutritional Information

Personal Wellness Program Information

Health Screenings

Eye Exams

Activities for Kids

Door Prizes

Giveaways

The Salvation Army is requesting a donation of a non-perishable food item, but donations are not required to participate in the Health Fair.

More like this:

Related Video: