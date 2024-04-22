ALTON – May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Since its inception in 1949, Mental Health Awareness Month has been a cornerstone of addressing the challenges faced by millions of Americans living with mental health conditions.

While mental health is important to address year-round, Mental Health Awareness Month is providing an opportunity for the Psychological Services Department at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center to sponsor a Mental Health First Aid Training class to teach individuals how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges among adults.

The Mental Health First Aid Training class is scheduled for Monday, May 20, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. in the hospital’s Perpetual Help Center (#1 Saint Anthony’s Drive, Alton; 1st Floor). The Mental Health First Aid Training class is free and lunch will be provided, but registration is required as space is limited.

CEU/CME’s are available for licensed clinical social workers (LCSW), licensed clinical professional counselors (LCPC), nurses, pharmacists, and physicians.

Registration can be completed online by visiting: https://5202024.eventbrite.com.

The Mental Health First Aid Training class will teach participants how to apply the mental health first aid (MHFA) action plan:

Assess for risk of suicide

Listen nonjudgmentally

Give reassurance and information

Encourage appropriate professional help

Encourage self-help and other support strategies

Who would benefit from this training?

Employers

Police officers

Health care workers

First responders

Clergy

School personnel

Friends, family, and community members

More information on this class can be obtained by contacting Staci Knox, manager, psychological services, OSF Saint Anthony’s, via email at Staci.M.Knox@osfhealthcare.org or by calling (618) 463-5730.

